Kelso Sewer Repair to Close Long Avenue—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Expect an overnight road closure in Kelso tonight as the city repairs a sewer main on Long Avenue.
The roadway between Fishers Lane and Clark Street, right by the Cowlitz Way Bridge, will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
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July 16, 2026
Expect an overnight road closure in Kelso tonight as the city repairs a sewer main on Long Avenue.
The roadway between Fishers Lane and Clark Street, right by the Cowlitz Way Bridge, will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.