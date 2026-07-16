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Kelso Sewer Repair to Close Long Avenue—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Kelso Sewer Repair to Close Long Avenue—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 16, 2026

Expect an overnight road closure in Kelso tonight as the city repairs a sewer main on Long Avenue. The roadway between Fishers Lane and Clark Street, right by […]
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    Kelso Sewer Repair to Close Long Avenue—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    Expect an overnight road closure in Kelso tonight as the city repairs a sewer main on Long Avenue.

    The roadway between Fishers Lane and Clark Street, right by the Cowlitz Way Bridge, will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

    Griffin Sauters

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