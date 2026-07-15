AWPPW Puts Out Formal Request for Extension of Continuation of Pay—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Back in early June, Nippon Dynawave guaranteed workers told not to report to work because of operational impacts from the May 26th tragedy would be paid through August 8th. With that date quickly approaching, the question has become: Will that date be extended?

On Monday, the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW) wrote formally to the company requesting an extension of the continuation of the pay program set to expire on August 8th.

They wrote, “First and foremost, we want to acknowledge the collaborative working relationship that has developed between the company and the union in the weeks following the tragic events of May 26. While there remains an enormous amount of difficult work ahead, we appreciate the continued dialogue, transparency, and shared commitment to safety moving this facility toward eventual recovery and restart.”

They continued, saying that many AWPPW members are once again facing uncertainty regarding their livelihoods with the pay expiration date looming, that families continue to face difficult financial decisions as part of the fallout from the tragedy, and that this uncertainty creates renewed anxiety among employees who remain committed to the facility and just want the opportunity to return to work.

The AWPPW says that the request is being made in advance in order to try to calm that anxiety and reduce uncertainty, reassuring members and their families. The union did not give a specific length for the extension; rather, they stated they wanted a “reasonable period that reflects the realities of the ongoing investigation, regulatory processes, and collaborative efforts necessary to safely return the facility to operation.”