Seasonal Bun Ban 2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

We are halfway through July, and with that, the annual seasonal burn ban is now in effect in Cowlitz County. Fire Marshal Mike Wilson put out a release Monday stating that all land clearing, residential, and silvicultural burning is restricted, and all outdoor burn permits issued prior to the ban are now rescinded.

The seasonal burn ban goes from at least July 15th to September 30th each year. It is a designated period based on years of information about fuel conditions.

During this time, recreational campfires are allowed if built in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, such as those typically found in local, county, and state parks and in commercial campgrounds. On private land, recreational fires are allowed as long as they are in a proper fire pit, do not exceed 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height, and are at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material.