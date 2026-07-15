Longview City Council Votes to Settle 2024 OPMA Lawsuit—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The headache is almost over; after more than two years of litigation, the Longview City Council has voted to settle the Wallin v. City of Longview (formerly Boudreau) OPMA lawsuit.

The council voted unanimously last night to settle the case accusing current Longview City Council members Erik Halvorson, Kalei LaFave, and Keith Young and former council member Spencer Boudreau of violating the Open Public Meetings Act during major decisions made by the council at the start of 2024. The deal requires the city to pay $80,000 toward the plaintiffs—Mike Wallin, Thomas Samuels, and John Melink—for their legal fees. The council will also consider reviewing its Public Records Act policies and developing a cell phone issuance policy for elected officials. Under the agreement, the defendants do not have to admit any wrongdoing.

In total, the case has cost the city more than $250,000. Previously, the defendants voted to add the city to the case and have tax dollars cover their legal costs. Young said this was an agreement they had countered with, and win, loss, or draw, this was the most affordable option moving forward.

LaFave also spoke. She said she has been forced to stay quiet over the past two years and that she has a lot to say on the matter. City Attorney Charlotte Archer cut her off before she fully revealed what that was and asked them to go into executive session. When they came back, Archer made it clear that the settlement had not yet been signed by all parties and that they should not discuss the litigation. LaFave then went on to just say that the suit had been difficult for her and her mother, who has been ill. Both she and Mayor Halvorson also said they had been subject to personal attacks because of it.

Councilmember Ruth Kendall, who was part of the council at the time but not part of the suit, said she was glad that they were able to finally get past this.

The suit alleged that the council members illegally discussed decisions in private, including the firing of City Manager Kris Swanson, the hiring of Jim Duscha to replace her in the interim, and the selection of Boudreau as mayor.

The plaintiffs have yet to speak on the settlement, but they plan to after the settlement is signed by the judge.