Brush Fire in Pleasant Hill Area Along I-5—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a decent-sized brush fire that broke out along the freeway yesterday afternoon near the Pleasant Hill area.

The flames were reported around 2 p.m. near the 200 block of Rivendell Lane, just north of the Lone Fir Bar and Grill. A visible smoke column was reported from the area. When fire crews from Cowlitz Fire District 6 arrived on the scene, they found a roughly 1 1/2-acre fire burning through the grass and getting close to trees.

The DNR was also called in with three engines and command staff and took over the scene for complete containment. The flames were knocked down by around 2:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire has yet to be reported.