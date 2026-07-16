Missing Hiker Found Dead Near Mount St. Helens—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

An Oregon man from Washington County who disappeared nearly two months ago while training near Mount St. Helens has been found dead.

37-year-old Benjamin “Ben” Andersen was preparing for the Bigfoot 200 ultramarathon when his GPS last pinged on May 18 from the east side of the mountain. Authorities say his family, who live out of state, did not discover he was missing until late June.

A search effort followed, and for weeks it was unsuccessful. However, authorities say another coordinated search yesterday found Andersen and his Chevy Equinox at the bottom of a ravine.

Skamania County Search and Rescue is now working to recover his body.