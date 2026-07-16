Woman Found on Banks of Cowlitz River in Kelso Still Unidentified—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Back on May 26th, a woman’s body was found near the banks of the Cowlitz River in Kelso. Kelso Police say her body remains unidentified, and they are asking for the public’s assistance.

The body was found in the water by officers, deputies, and search and rescue personnel around 4:20 p.m. near undeveloped property by the Mill Street railroad crossing.

KPD says that her eye color and hair descriptors are not known at this time. They suspect the body was in the water for about two to four weeks prior to being discovered. During her autopsy, it was estimated that she was 40 to 50 years old.

Her fingerprints were taken, but she has not been identified. There were no identifying marks, such as tattoos, on her. There were, however, a unique-looking ring and two necklaces that were recovered. Photos of those have been provided in case anyone recognizes them.

Her cause of death has not been released.

If anyone has any information on the woman or the jewelry, they are asked to contact the Kelso Police Detective Unit