Cornelius Pass Closure to Impact Ambulance Transports—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Columbia River Fire and Rescue is warning St. Helens area residents that the upcoming closure of Cornelius Pass Road could affect ambulance transports to Kaiser Westside Medical Center.

Fire officials say detours are expected to add at least 20 minutes to transport times, which could leave fewer ambulances available to respond to emergencies in the district.

Because of the delays, crews will evaluate each situation before transporting patients to Kaiser Westside. In some cases, patients may be taken to a different emergency department to ensure timely care and maintain emergency coverage throughout the district.