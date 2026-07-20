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Woodland Semi Truck Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Woodland Semi Truck Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 20, 2026

A crash on Interstate 5 partially blocked the roadway yesterday afternoon in Woodland. The Washington State Patrol reports that a truck and trailer, driven by 66-year-old Gurdish Randawa […]
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    Woodland Semi Truck Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    A crash on Interstate 5 partially blocked the roadway yesterday afternoon in Woodland.

    The Washington State Patrol reports that a truck and trailer, driven by 66-year-old Gurdish Randawa of Lynden, were traveling southbound near milepost 21 at around 1:45 p.m. For an unknown reason, the truck left the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail, and then came to rest blocking the right and center lanes.

    The driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital, but the Washington State Patrol later clarified that he was not injured.

    He had been wearing his seat belt, and drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

    Griffin Sauters

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