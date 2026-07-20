Longview Driver Identified in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It was a Longview woman who is suspected of causing that deadly wrong-way crash on State Route 503 in Clark County earlier this month, resulting in her death and the deaths of two others.

The Washington State Patrol says that 42-year-old Kelly Parker was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near Battle Ground around 2 a.m. on July 5th when her Dodge Challenger collided head-on with a Toyota 4Runner.

Parker and her passenger, 46-year-old Andrew Allen of Vancouver, were both declared dead at the scene, and neither was wearing a seat belt.

The crash also claimed the life of 27-year-old Annalena Haas of Vancouver, who was riding in the 4Runner. The driver of that vehicle, 27-year-old Noah Wright of Vancouver, was injured and taken by ambulance to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

The cause of the wrong-way driving remains under investigation.