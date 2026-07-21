Heat Advisory Issued—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Get out of the heat! A heat advisory is in effect in parts of Cowlitz County starting at 10 a.m. this morning and lasting through 11 p.m. tomorrow.

The National Weather Service says temperatures over the next two days are expected to peak in the mid to upper 90s in some areas, with overnight lows only dropping into the low to mid-60s.

During this time, be sure to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and check on elderly people in the community.

If you need a place to cool off, the Longview, Kelso, Woodland, and Kalama libraries will be open as cooling centers during their regular business hours. RiverCities Transit will also be offering free fares when temperatures reach 90 degrees. You can find other cooling locations by calling 2-1-1.