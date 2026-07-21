Coroner Identifies Olympia Homicide Suspect Who Died in Longview Custody—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after being arrested in Longview in connection with a homicide out of Olympia.

It was 26-year-old Forest Poplack of Olympia. He was taken into custody by Longview Police Officers on July 4th at a home in the Mint Valley neighborhood. Shortly after his arrest, he suffered a medical emergency, and despite life-saving efforts, he did not survive.

Forest Poplack was suspected of killing his father, 49-year-old David Poplack, whose body was found in an Olympia home the day prior. The Thurston County Coroner says David Poplack died from multiple stab wounds in a suspected homicide.

Evidence linking Forest Poplack to the homicide was found at the Longview home where he was arrested. He also had items that investigators say may have contributed to his medical emergency.

Further details surrounding Forest Poplack’s death have not been released.