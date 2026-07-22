Donna Marie Cook: April 11, 1938 – July 10, 2026

CASTLE ROCK- Donna Marie Cook, 88, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2026, in Castle Rock, Washington, while residing at The Villager Assisted Living. She was surrounded by the love of her family and welcomed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore (Ted) and Vivian Anderson (Boogaard); her husband, Joseph (Joe) Cook; and her brother, Albert (Toby) Anderson.

Donna is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Spadoni and Bonnie (Jim) Brickey; her five children, Tobbie Cook, Jody (Oksana) Cook, Lonna (Bill) Gietl, Jerod Cook, and Raleigh (Marsha) Cook; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and dear friends.

Donna was a truly wonderful woman with a beautiful soul and a servant’s heart. She was deeply committed to helping others and was a loving, caring mother to her five children. Her faith was the foundation of her life and at the age of 86, she was joyfully re-baptized into the Christian faith by Pastor Jerry Adams of Fireside Fellowship Church.

Born in Castle Rock, Washington, Donna married Joseph Otto Cook, and together they built a life full of adventure and love. They spent 20 years on an old homestead along Spirit Lake Highway, past Kid Valley and five miles below Camp Baker. One of the greatest adventures of their lives was moving to Petersburg, Alaska, where they lived on a float house in the remote and breathtaking beauty of Farragut Bay.

Donna lived a life rich in love, generosity, and service to her family. She was incredibly creative and enjoyed woodworking, drawing, painting, baking, and gardening. Whether tending her flowers, sharing something she had made with her hands, or simply offering a warm smile, Donna made everyone feel welcome. She found joy in caring for others and will be remembered for her unwavering faith, quiet strength, kindness, and deep devotion to her family and friends.

For those who knew Donna and family, you are invited to a graveside memorial service held on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at Silver Lake Cemetery, Garden View Lane, off Spirit Lake Highway (Hwy 504), Silver Lake, Washington.

Following the service we’ll have a Celebration of Life at the Toutle Lake School cafeteria at 5050 Spirit Lake Hwy, Toutle WA 98632.