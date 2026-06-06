R2L 10K Bridge Run—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

This Sunday, the Rainier to Longview 10K Bridge Run will take place on the Lewis and Clark Bridge, meaning the bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The run begins at Rainier City Park and finishes at Martin’s Dock on Lake Sacajawea. Motorists should expect heavy traffic in the area both before and after the closure as participants travel to and from the event.

The City of Longview is strongly encouraging drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes during the closure.