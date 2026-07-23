Airplane Crash into Yale Lake—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG news

There was a scary situation late yesterday morning near the Cougar area in northeast Clark County: a small airplane crashed into Yale Lake.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to reports of a small single-engine plane going down in the lake at around 11:30 a.m.

The plane, piloted by a 76-year-old man, reportedly suffered a mechanical failure before going down. The pilot was able to exit the aircraft before it sank. He was rescued by local boaters and transported to the hospital with only minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, and the incident is under investigation.

It has not been reported which airport the man was flying from or where he planned to land.