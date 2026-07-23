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Longtime LCC History Professor Dies—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Longtime LCC History Professor Dies—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 23, 2026

The Lower Columbia College community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Longtime history instructor Dr. Courtney Shah passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday morning […]
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    Longtime LCC History Professor Dies—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The Lower Columbia College community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Longtime history instructor Dr. Courtney Shah passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday morning according to the college.

    Dr. Shah started with LCC in 2007 and spent nearly two decades teaching U.S. and World History. She was also a published author, coordinator of the college’s Community Conversations program, and a keynote speaker during LCC’s 90th anniversary celebration.

    She was famous for her success on the show Jeopardy!, where she won seven straight games in 2021 before going on to the Tournament of Champions.

    A memorial service celebrating Dr. Shah’s life will be held Monday, August 10, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Rose Center for the Arts on the LCC campus.

    Griffin Sauters

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