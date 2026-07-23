Gluesenkamp Perez Breaks with Democrats on Defense Bill—KLOG 100.7 News

Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is garnering criticism from her own party after being just one of six House Democrats yesterday to vote for the $1.15 trillion National Defense Authorization Act, adding the bipartisan support the bill needed to narrowly pass the House by a vote of 216 to 212.

Gluesenkamp Perez said she supported the bill because it includes a pay raise for service members, investments in domestic manufacturing, and the Right to Repair changes she has long supported. She did however criticized House Republicans for attaching the SAVE America Act, saying she opposes adding the voting measure to the defense bill and hopes the Senate removes it.

The Democratic support all came from the Blue Dog Coalition of centrist Democrats, which the congresswoman co-chairs. Opponents of the legislation cited concerns over the ongoing war with Iran and the addition of the election legislation, which had nothing to do with defense. There is also a highly controversial provision that initiates the integration of U.S. and Israeli military technology and supply chains.