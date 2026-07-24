Weekend Events 7/24-7/26/2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

The Cowlitz County Fair and Rodeo is back through this Saturday. This year’s theme is “American Made, County Raised!” Come for the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo, the carnival, other live entertainment, exhibitions, vendors, and more. Admission is free.

The Elochoman Marina Street Market is this and every Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the marina in Cathlamet.

Hot Summer Nights and Movies in the Park are at Horseshoe Lake Park in Woodland. Each Friday through August 7th, they will have live music, a movie, food, and great vendors. The event starts at 5 p.m., with the movie starting at dusk. Live music this Friday is from Mathew Smith; the movie is The Sword in the Stone.

Friday Movie Night Magic is happening this summer at the Kalama Mountain Timber Market. Starting at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, they will be showing the movie Zootopia.

Three Bandits and a Baby closes at Stageworks Northwest this weekend. It’s an outrageous family-friendly show taking a musical, rip-roaring romp through the Old West. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday 2 p.m. matinee.

Saturday:

The Special Olympics Car Wash is going on this Saturday at the Faith Family Christian Center. Come to 2203 38th Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to get your car cleaned for a great cause. Donations are appreciated; every wash helps support local Special Olympics athletes.

As part of the America 250 celebrations, come tour the Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens on Saturday for free. It’s the Hometown Summer Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with more than 20 vendors, great food, entertainment, tours of the historic home, and the museum.

The sixth annual Give to End Alzheimer’s Benefit Concert is this Saturday at Alder Grove in Castle Rock. It’ll be Taken By The Sky, the Northwest’s premier Fleetwood Mac tribute band, performing. The gates open at 4 p.m., with the show starting at 6 p.m. Food trucks and beverages will be available. Tickets can be found at Aftontickets.com; just search for “Taken By The Sky,” or you can get them at the door.

Sunday:

The first annual CJAC Car Show Fundraiser is happening Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Maple Street behind the Longview Library. They will have cars, motorcycles, trophies, music, and raffles. All of it is to benefit local child abuse victims and their families. You can enter your ride for just $25. Learn more at CowlitzCJC.com.

The Castle Rock Sunday Market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday from May to October right at Haircut Express in Castle Rock.