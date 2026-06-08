Candice Leigh Weitzel: August 23, 1960 – June 2, 2026

ST. HELENS- Candice Leigh Weitzel of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 2, 2026 at the age of 65.

Candy was born in Boulder City, Nevada, to Ardath Pond and Carroll McCall and was later adopted by Marsh Solomon. She graduated from Roseburg High School, where she was an active participant in the music and band programs. An accomplished pianist and piano teacher, she also shared her musical talents through the organ, flute, clarinet, 12-string guitar, and violin.

In her youth, Candy enjoyed horseback riding and spent time restoring a cherry-red 1945 Ford pickup. Throughout her life, she loved reading, sewing, crafting, and collecting treasured items.

Candy devoted her life to her husband, her 11 children, and her role as a loving grandmother. A faithful disciple of Jesus Christ, she dedicated many years of service to her church, including 17 years as a seminary teacher. Most recently, she completed her fifth year serving as Relief Society President.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Danks.

Candy is survived by her husband of 46 years, David Weitzel; her children, Ashleigh (Nick) Jimenez-Hatchel, Toshia (Andrew) Stott, Chelsea (Daniel) Ostrander, Seth Weitzel, Paige Weitzel, Chloe (Brennan) Burright, Chad Weitzel, Noah (Madi) Weitzel, Taylor (Li) Tsao, Hayden Weitzel, Autumn Weitzel; and her 13 beloved grandchildren. She is also survived by her adoptive father Marsh Solomon, and siblings Brian (Rosheneda) Danks, Kelly Chapman, Donald (Terri) Danks, Melissa (Randall) Rydjeski, and Elizabeth (Liam Daly) McCall.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 2:00 p.m., with a viewing beginning at 1:30 p.m. Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2755 Sykes Road, St. Helens, Oregon 97051.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Candy’s memory by donating new LEGO sets to the children at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, celebrating her generous spirit and love for others.