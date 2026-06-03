Jayne Marie Schilling: Nov 11, 1943 – May 13, 2026

ST. HELENS- Jayne Marie Schilling, 82, of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2026.

Jayne was born in Silverton, Oregon, to Jeff and Caroline Anderson. She was later joined by her sisters, Lee and Vicky. She attended St. Benedict’s School for one year and St. Luke’s School for seven years before graduating from Woodburn High School.

Throughout her working years, Jayne was known for her dedication and organization. She worked at Scappoose Business and Tax and later at Key Construction, where she proudly served as a “Super Secretary” and managed payroll. Over the years, she made her home in Portland, Columbia City, and ultimately St. Helens.

Jayne found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved reading, searching for treasures at garage sales, and traveling by train with her beloved husband, Glenn Schilling. She was a faithful member of Evangelical Lutheran Church and cherished the friendships and community she found there.

She is survived by her daughters, Caroline Nixon and Margaret Smith by birth, and Candace Becker by choice; her stepdaughters, Terisha, Tina, and Traci; her grandchildren, Ezra, Nathan, Caleb, Grace, Maureen, Kristen, Justine, Joshua, Elijah, Rowan, and Peach; and her great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Zayne, Adalyn, Elijah, Bryer, Landon, Mira, Sabrina, Sylphrena, Holden, Saoirse, and Daniel. She also leaves behind her dear friend of many years and countless adventures, Barbara Bunn.

Jayne was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Allen Shimer; her stepson, Pete Shimer; her parents, Jeff and Caroline Anderson; and her husband, Glenn Schilling.

In accordance with her wishes, Jayne’s cremated remains will be sprinkled in her daughter Caroline’s “Little Forest,” a place she held dear.

Jayne will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, sense of adventure, and the love she shared with family and friends throughout her life.