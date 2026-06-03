Nippon Dynawave Industrial Incident Update 6/3—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The cleanup effort continues following the massive industrial accident on May 26 caused by a tank failure at Nippon Dynawave in Longview.

The Longview Fire Department released a memo yesterday clarifying the hospitalizations resulting from the incident. Nine Nippon employees were initially hospitalized; two later died, four have since been released, and three remain in care. The condition of those still hospitalized has not been publicly released. One firefighter was transported to the hospital following the response but has since been released. Longview Fire did clarify, however, that its report did not include individuals who were injured and self-transported to the hospital. Along with the two who died in the hospital, nine more were found dead at the scene.

Yesterday, vacuum trucks were on site removing waste and liquid, and they are expected to remain there for the foreseeable future. All material is being disposed of on site at the wastewater treatment plant.

Another 337 dead fish were discovered in ditch systems around the area yesterday, bringing the total number recovered as a result of the incident to 2,450. Officials did note, however, that many of the fish being recovered likely died earlier and are only now being located.

Longview’s drinking water and water being discharged into the Columbia River remain at safe pH levels.