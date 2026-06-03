Cort Carpenter/Dakota Robins Nippon Dynawave Disaster Benefit Concert—Classic Hits

It was a sellout crowd at the Columbia Theatre last night as Cort Carpenter and Dakota Robins performed during the KLOG/KUKN benefit concert for the families affected by the Nippon Dynawave disaster.

A total of 800 seats were sold, and the event raised $35,000. All expenses associated with the show were covered, meaning every dollar raised will go directly to the families.

McDonald’s of Longview donated $10 for every ticket sold, and Twin City Bank contributed an additional $3,000 donation.

The event also drew significant media attention, with news crews from both Seattle and Portland covering the fundraiser.