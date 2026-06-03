Patty Lou Tracy: September 13, 1950 — April 18, 2026

ST. HELENS- Patty Lou Tracy was born on September 13, 1950, to Clarence and Edith Eggimann. She grew up in Tigard, Oregon, with her older sisters, Darlene and Beverly. Patty attended Tigard High School until her mother remarried and relocated with her to St. Helens, Oregon. There she completed her education at St. Helens High School and later attended beauty school, where she studied hair design and cosmetology.

While attending St. Helens High School, Patty met the love of her life, Jon Tracy. They were married on September 19, 1970, and built a wonderful life together, raising their two children, Richard and Maryjo.

Patty had a gift for making people feel comfortable and cared for. After working briefly in a salon, she brought her talents home, providing hair services while raising her family. Whether someone came to her or needed her to come to them, Patty was always happy to help. She never viewed kindness as an inconvenience.

Family and friends were at the center of Patty’s world. She loved golfing, family reunions, Bunco nights, gardening and working in her yard. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, and looked forward to annual trips to Uncle George’s, clamming outings, and camping at Barview and Big Eddy. Some of her greatest joys came from spending time with her four granddaughters — Sarah, Olivia, Danni, and Payton — creating memories they will cherish forever.

Patty was also wonderfully creative. Her love of painting began with ceramics and later moved on to tole painting. She spent many happy hours painting alongside dear friends Nancy Gustafson, Betty Walker, and Cheri Clark. She especially loved sharing that passion with her granddaughters. She was an avid reader and was always ready for a card game, dice game, or any opportunity to gather with family and friends.

Travel brought Patty great happiness. Among her favorite adventures were cruises to Mazatlán, Victoria, British Columbia, and Alaska, along with memorable trips to Acapulco, Cabo, Branson, and many other destinations. Wherever she went, she returned with stories, laughter and memories to share.

Patty’s home was a place where everyone felt welcome. Her door was always open, the snacks were always plentiful, and everyone who stopped by felt right at home. She had a remarkable ability to listen, encourage, and lend a helping hand. Whether caring for family, friends, or one of the many pets she loved over the years, Patty’s kindness came naturally. She believed life was better when shared, and she made every gathering a little brighter simply by being there.

Patty is lovingly remembered by her husband of more than 55 years, Jon; her son, Richard Tracy (Lisa); her daughter, Maryjo Beck (Todd); her granddaughters, Sarah, Olivia, Danni, and Payton; and countless extended family members and friends whose lives were enriched by her friendship, generosity, and love.

An open house-style ‘Celebration of Life’ will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the St. Helens Elks Lodge, 350 Belton Road, St. Helens, Oregon 97051. All are welcome to stop by at any time during the afternoon to visit with loved ones and celebrate Patty’s life.

There are no dress requirements — just come as you are. For those who would like to honor Patty in a special way, her favorite color was navy blue, and guests are welcome to wear it in her memory.

We hope you’ll join us in sharing stories, laughter, and memories as we celebrate a beautiful life filled with love, friendship, creativity, and joy. In true Patty fashion, she hoped this gathering would be a happy one — a time to smile, reminisce, and enjoy being together. We would love for you to share your favorite memories so we can add them to our own.