Delays on Ocean Beach Highway East of Naselle—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you drive on Ocean Beach Highway through Pacific and Wahkiakum counties over the next few weeks, expect delays.

Starting today and continuing on weekdays through June 18, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be repairing pavement along both directions of the highway east of Naselle.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day between the Salmon Creek Rest Area at milepost 8 and KM Mountain at milepost 22. During construction, travelers will take turns moving through a single open lane.