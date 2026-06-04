First Thursday Speakers Series: “Uncover Your Family’s Journey”—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum’s First Thursday series continues this evening at the museum in Kelso.

Tonight’s presentation will feature Crystal Hicks of the Washington State Library, who will discuss how families came to Washington. Hicks will trace the waves of migration that helped build communities across the state, from territorial settlement through the timber boom and beyond. She will also introduce free library resources, historic newspapers, and government publications that can help people research their family history and uncover their ancestors’ journeys.

Hicks brings extensive experience in reference and genealogy services to her current role with the Washington State Library.

The museum is located at 405 Allen Street in Kelso. The presentation begins at 7 p.m.