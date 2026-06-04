Man Found Guilty of 2023 Burglary and Assault Case—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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A man has been found guilty in connection with a 2023 burglary and assault case.
Following a three-day trial last month, a jury found Joshua Stedman guilty of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault while armed with a firearm, according to the Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office. He was, however, found not guilty of first-degree attempted robbery.
Prosecutors say that on October 2, 2023, Stedman drove onto a privately operated tree farm without permission. Multiple employees confronted him while they were working. During the confrontation, Stedman reportedly pointed a revolver at one employee.
Authorities say Stedman then used the butt of a rifle to break a window at an office building and took items belonging to the business.