Nippon Dynawave Incident Update—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Workers affected by last week’s deadly Nippon Dynawave disaster in Longview will continue receiving paychecks through at least August 8.

The Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers said yesterday that employees who are unable to work, or who have been told not to report to work following the May 26 tank rupture, will receive full pay for their regularly scheduled shifts.

The union also says employees who are still working during the mill’s limited operations will receive increased compensation per shift.

The announcement comes after concerns that paychecks could stop after this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Washington’s 3rd District Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez announced yesterday that the House Appropriations Committee adopted her amendment adding more than $5 million to fully fund the Chemical Safety Board, the independent agency investigating the tank failure.

The board is responsible for investigating the facts, conditions, circumstances, and causes of accidental chemical releases that result in fatalities, serious injuries, or substantial property damage. Gluesenkamp Perez said the funding measure comes after President Donald Trump’s proposed 2027 budget called for eliminating the board’s funding.

In another update on injuries, the Longview Fire Department revealed yesterday that four people self-transported to hospitals following the incident on May 26. All four were treated and released.

Cleanup operations at the facility remain active, and Longview’s drinking water continues to be safe. However, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says crews are continuing to find dead fish in ditch systems adjacent to the incident response area.