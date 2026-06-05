Friday:

Get your raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, cherries, and more from the Kelso Lions Club. All funds raised go back into the community. For this year’s berry sale, orders must be placed by Friday.

Find tattoo artists, piercers, contests, live music, bike shows, live entertainment, pin-up contests, vendors, and much more at the Thunder Mountain Tattoo Expo. The event runs Friday through Sunday at the Cowlitz County Event Center. Ticket sales from the bike show will benefit the families affected by the Nippon disaster.

As You Like It, by William Shakespeare and directed by Elizabeth Richard, is at Lower Columbia College this weekend. Performances are Friday at 11 a.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Rose Center for the Arts. Students, staff, and faculty receive free admission.

Awakenings, performed by LCC’s Symphonic Band, takes place Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Center for the Arts. The concert features music inspired by everything from musical theater to volcanic eruptions.

Saturday:

The Cowlitz County Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.

Rev up your engines for the Wahkiakum County Fair’s 7th Annual Cruzin’ to the Fair Car Show, happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds in Skamokawa.

Cowlitz County ABATE is hosting a food drive benefiting Youth and Family Link on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Uncaged Cycles. All food and monetary donations will stay local and help those in need throughout the community.

The Dock Market will be at Hemlock Plaza on Lake Sacajawea on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring more than 50 crafters and artisans offering handmade goods, garden items, food, and more.

The Kelso Public Library is hosting a Summer Kickoff Party on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme is Under the Sea Adventures, with crafts, snacks, and activities for all ages.

The Lelooska Foundation’s Living History Performance begins Saturday at 7 p.m., with grounds opening at 5:30 p.m. Experience the masks, songs, dances, and stories of local Native peoples.

Sunday:

The Rainier to Longview 10K Bridge Run returns Sunday. The race begins at 8 a.m. at Rainier City Park and finishes at Martin’s Dock on Lake Sacajawea.

The Castle Rock Sunday Market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday from May through October, weather permitting, at Haircut Express in Castle Rock.