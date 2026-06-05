NORPAC Purchased by International Paper—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It’s now official: North Pacific Paper Company in Longview has been purchased.

In a release yesterday, International Paper, based in Memphis, Tennessee, confirmed that it has acquired Norpac for $360 million.

International Paper says the acquisition brings together two strong teams, high-quality products, and a shared commitment to serving customers. Norpac CEO Craig Anneberg stated, “I’m proud of our employees for what we’ve built here, and joining International Paper gives us the opportunity to build on that foundation. We’re committed to continuing our role as a strong employer and community partner in Longview.”

The purchase was originally announced in April. Norpac employs approximately 500 people in Longview and produces about 1 million tons of containerboard, packaging grades, and graphic paper grades annually.