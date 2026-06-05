Two Locals Injured in Crash on I-5 in Kelso—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two local residents were injured in a collision yesterday morning on Interstate 5 in Kelso.

The Washington State Patrol says the crash occurred at around 6:55 a.m. near milepost 41. Troopers say a Honda Accord driven by 18-year-old Brynn Byman of Longview and a Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Jason Wooden of Castle Rock were both traveling southbound when Byman swerved onto the right shoulder and then overcorrected, causing her vehicle to strike the pickup.

Both vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder of the freeway.

First responders confirmed that both drivers were injured. Byman and Wooden were transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash.

Troopers cited Byman for improper lane usage.