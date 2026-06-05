High School School Graduations 2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two Locals Injured in Crash on I-5 in Kelso—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJune 5, 2026
Nippon Dynawave Incident Update—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJune 5, 2026
Graduation Dates & Times:
Kalama — 7 p.m. Friday at Chinook Stadium
Woodland — 7 p.m. Friday at Beaver Stadium
(Times changed for Longview School District graduations due to the possibility of thunderstorms)
R.A. Long — 9 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium
Mark Morris — 6 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium
Toutle Lake — 4 p.m. Saturday at Toutle Lake High School Gym
Rainier — 7 p.m. Saturday at Rainier High School Gym
Castle Rock — 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Rocket Stadium
Kelso — 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Schroeder Field
Lower Columbia College — June 18