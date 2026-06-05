Nippon Dynawave Incident Update—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Not much on the ground has changed following the May 26 Nippon Dynawave disaster, when a massive chemical tank ruptured, killing 11 people and injuring many more.

After 10 days of stationary and mobile air-quality monitoring with no harmful gases detected, community monitoring ended yesterday morning. Monitoring will, however, continue along the perimeter fence of the mill while contractors continue decontaminating the site.

The process of flushing water through the dike and ditch system in Longview is now complete. Seventy-two hours of pH testing showed no elevated levels. Dead fish continue to be found in the ditch system around the site, with the total now approaching 2,900.

Cleanup operations at the facility are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

Yesterday, Washington’s 3rd District Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez spoke about the tragedy on the floor of Congress, offering prayers for those who died and observing a moment of silence in the chamber.

Last evening, a “We Will Never Forget” vigil was held at the North County Pavilion to show support for first responders, coworkers, and the community. More than $4,000 was raised through a silent auction, and songs honoring those who lost their lives were performed.