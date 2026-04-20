Carol Ann Vargas: July 20, 1942 – April 4, 2026

LONGVIEW- Carol Ann Vargas, née Johnson, a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, and devoted servant of her community, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2026, in Longview, Washington, after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure. Born on July 20, 1942, in the quaint town of South Bend, Washington, Carol lived a life marked by selflessness, warmth, and unwavering dedication to her family and passions.

Throughout her life, Carol exemplified the spirit of unselfish service. Her most treasured years were spent alongside the Drum and Bugle Corps, where she not only supported her son Alvin’s participation but embraced the community so fully that she continued to contribute long after he could no longer march. As a cook for the Corps, Carol earned the remarkable honor of receiving 10 championship rings—a testament not only to the skill of the group but also to her loving care and tireless efforts behind the scenes. She found joy not only in nourishing bodies but in connecting with the vibrant cast of characters who traveled and shared those moments with her. Meeting new people on the bus with her husband created memories that she held dear throughout her many adventures.

Carol’s interests were as varied and heartfelt as the life she led. She cared deeply for her beloved cats, finding comfort and companionship in their presence. During her years with the Drum Corps, she happily engaged with the younger generation by playing video games—truly embracing what brought happiness to those around her. Her creativity shone through in her love of drawing, and she delighted in collecting memorabilia from her travels, preserving treasured fragments of her rich experiences for years to come.

To Carol, nothing was more important than her family. She took great pride in conversations with her three children and in hearing stories about her grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Karen McKinley; son Alvin Bracken; and nine grandchildren: Tammy Nguyen, Jeri Avales, Carol Ann Gray, Audry Bracken, Yvonne Bracken, Zachary Bracken, Jason Bracken, Samantha Bracken, along with many great and great-great-grandchildren who will carry forward her legacy of love and devotion.

Carol’s journey on earth was preceded by the passing of beloved family members: her husband Warner Vargas, daughters Alison Clemans and Jackie Fox, and sister Merl Johnson. Their memories, intertwined with hers, weave a tapestry of family bonds and enduring love.

Carol Ann Vargas’s life was a beautiful symphony of service, adventure, and affection. She leaves behind a legacy defined not by grand gestures but by quiet acts of kindness, a warm heart, and a spirit that touched all who knew her. As we remember her, we honor a woman who truly lived to give, to care, and to love. May her memory continue to inspire and comfort all who were fortunate enough to share in her remarkable journey.