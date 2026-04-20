Stanley Park Taylor: January 27, 1925 – April 8, 2026

LONGVIEW- Stanley Park Taylor, a cherished and beloved member of his community, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2026, in Longview, Washington, at the remarkable age of 101. Born on January 27, 1925, in Lockerby, Utah, Stanley lived a life marked by dedication, joyful celebration, and deep connections with family and friends.

Stanley’s commitment to service was exemplified by his distinguished 20-year career in the United States Navy, from which he retired with honor. His years of military service stand as a testament to his steadfast devotion to his country.

Among Stanley’s many passions was a unique and endearing love for birthday hats — an affection fondly nurtured by Delena, who made a special hat for him every year. These hats became symbols of his joyful spirit and zest for life. His 100th birthday was a particularly momentous occasion, garnering attention on Channel 2 news and drawing over 50 well-wishers who gathered to celebrate this milestone with him, reflecting the high regard and affection in which he was held.

Family outings and picnics at his cousins Bill and Ladonna’s home brought Stanley immense joy and are among the memories he treasured most. These gatherings served as highlights in his life, underscoring his deep love for family and the warm bonds he shared with those close to him.

Stanley was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joyce Taylor, and his son, Loyd Taylor Betty, leaving behind a living circle of loved ones who continue to carry his legacy forward. Among those who survive him are Carol Bean and Janice Taylor of Montana; Tammy Smith, Darla Nease, Dale Nease, Danny Nease, and David Nease, all residing in Longview, Washington; and Jay and Delena Faul of Castle Rock, Washington. He also held dear special friends Bill Davison, Lisa Crape, and Debbie Bowen, each having played a meaningful role in his later years.

Stanley Park Taylor’s life was one of service, love, and joyful companionship. His long and full life will be remembered with admiration and respect by all who knew him. His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory and spirit will continue to inspire and comfort his family, friends, and community for years to come.