Jerry Lyn Whiteside: February 7, 1950 – April 13, 2026

LONGVIEW- Jerry Whiteside, lovingly known as “Papa Jer”, “Big Jer”, “Brother Jer”, and “Uncle Jer” passed away peacefully on April 13th, surrounded by his family. He was a man defined by kindness, humor, and a quiet strength that left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

Jerry is preceded in death by his beloved wife Ellie, with whom he now reunites with in Heaven. Their love was steadfast and enduring and brings comfort to those who know they are together again. He is also survived by his identical twin brother Larry (Chris), his brother Terry (Sandy), and his “Best Friend” and Sister Barb. He also leaves behind his son Joel (wife Jolene) and daughter Jayme (husband James), who will continue to carry forward his legacy of love, hard work, and compassion. Jerry was a proud grandfather to Jaydyn, Abbie, Kelsee (Chase), and a recent great-grandfather (April 10th, 2026) to Thomas, all of whom brought him immense joy and pride. Many others in his life came to know him as “Papa” or as a father figure, and he embraced them with the same unconditional love and care he gave his own family.

Jerry graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1968 and went on to dedicate his career to working on the docks as a Longshoreman. He took great pride in his work and the life he built through it. Outside of work, he found peace and happiness in the outdoors, especially during hunting season, where he cherished time spent in the woods at Hunting Camp. Those moments reflected who he was at his core—grounded, patient, and deeply appreciative of life’s simple gifts.

Family meant everything to Jerry. He loved unconditionally, welcomed others without judgment, and had a gentle, joyful spirit that made people feel seen, valued, and cared for. His presence had a way of bringing comfort and light, and the ripple effect of his love and positivity will continue on through the many lives he touched.

Though his passing leaves a profound void, it is filled with countless beautiful memories that will continue to bring warmth and strength in the days ahead. Jerry will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

His service will be held at the McClelland Art Center located at 951 Delaware St. Longview WA, 98632 from 100 to 300pm on Friday April 24th, 2026. In lieu of Flowers the family requests you to do something nice with your family or close friends. This would make Jerry’s heart happy.