Barbara Louise Miller: February 19, 1951 – April 15, 2026

LONGVIEW- It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Miller, who left this world peacefully on April 15, 2026, at the age of 75 surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on February 19, 1951, in Longview, Washington, Barbara was the daughter of Almina and Elmer Jacob. Her early years in Longview were filled with love and laughter, setting the foundation for the kind and generous spirit she would become.

Barbara graduated from Rainier High School. For over two decades, she devoted herself to being a dedicated foster parent and daycare owner, positively impacting countless young lives with her kindness and unwavering support. Her career was not just a job; it was a calling, a testament to her compassion for every child. In her personal life, Barbara was cherished as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband, James Miller, they built a family that was the center of Barbara’s world. Her daughter Diana, granddaughters Samantha, Kayla, and Emma, and great-grandchildren Harper and Madelyn were the joys of her life. Her legacy of love and warmth will live on in their hearts forever.

Barbara was known for her caring, loving, and accepting nature. Her home was a haven for all, where everyone was welcomed. Laughter was a staple at her gatherings, as she would always bring joy and light-heartedness to any occasion.

An amazing grandmother, Barbara loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often baking delicious treats that filled her home with delightful smells and cherished memories. Her love for coffee was legendary, and she never turned down an opportunity to indulge in an occasional trip to the casino, where her laughter and playful spirit shined brightly.