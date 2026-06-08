Marilyn Marie Rogers: April 17, 1935 – June 3, 2026

LONGVIEW- Marilyn Marie Rogers, 91, of Longview, Washington, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2026. She was born on April 17, 1935, in Longview, Washington.

A lifelong resident of the area, Marilyn graduated from Columbia Adventist Academy in 1953. She met her husband, Verle Rogers, as a child in grade school, and they shared a beautiful marriage of 53 years until his passing in 2009.

Marilyn had a deep passion for interior decorating and worked for 38 years for Home Interiors, earning numerous accolades and awards for her sales, creativity and dedication. She was a lifelong member of Journey Adventist Church, where her faith guided her life of service. Known for her incredible kindness, Marilyn was always willing to open her heart and home to others, serving those around her with joy and compassion.

She and Verle enjoyed many adventures together, including camping with groups and taking memorable motorcycle trips on their Goldwing. Marilyn loved vacationing, with cruising being her favorite, along with cooking, scrapbooking, and spending time with family and friends. After retirement, she cherished quality time with her dear friends.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Margie Marie Smith; her daughter, Shelley Rogers-Hughes; her son, Doug Rogers; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Verle Rogers.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Journey Adventist Church at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, and an intimate graveside service will be held at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 with viewing at 11:00 am, and service to follow.

Marilyn’s warm spirit, generous heart, and love for others will be deeply missed by all who knew her.