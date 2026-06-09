Three Crashes in One Night: DUI on Ocean Beach Highway—KLOG 100.7 News

A woman driving under the influence was the cause of the early Monday morning crash on Ocean Beach Highway in Wahkiakum county that shut down the road.

Just after 2:52am, a white Mitsubishi Outlander was travelling eastbound at about milepost 45 when they lost control, struck the guardrail, and came to rest facing westbound. The car then continued, going 4 more miles westbound when they lost control again, crossing the center line, striking the guardrail on the eastbound side.

From there, the outlander took off, crossing the center lane again, rolled their car and came to rest on the right shoulder of the westbound lane.

The driver, 30-year-old Sarah Rosencrans of Vancouver, was injured and taken to St. Johns. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Rosencrans has been charged with felony eluding, dui and driving without a valid drivers license.

Investigators have determined the cause of the crash was DUI and speeding. The road was closed for about 2 hours during the investigation.