Longview Water Cutoff Notice for 14th & Commerce—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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Early tomorrow, the City of Longview Water Division will be performing maintenance on the water system near the 700 block of 14th Avenue and Commerce Avenue. As a result, residents and businesses in the area will experience a temporary water outage.
The affected area is near Gunnar’s Auto Supply. The outage is expected to last from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.
To help minimize the length of the shutdown, city crews will begin “pre-digging” the work area starting today in preparation for the maintenance project.