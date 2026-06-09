Longview Water Cutoff Notice for 14th & Commerce—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Early tomorrow, the City of Longview Water Division will be performing maintenance on the water system near the 700 block of 14th Avenue and Commerce Avenue. As a result, residents and businesses in the area will experience a temporary water outage.

The affected area is near Gunnar’s Auto Supply. The outage is expected to last from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

To help minimize the length of the shutdown, city crews will begin “pre-digging” the work area starting today in preparation for the maintenance project.