Man Found Guilty in Longview Felony Harassment Case—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After a two-day trial, a man has been convicted on a felony harassment charge in Longview.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office says a jury found 48-year-old Jeremy Nance guilty of felony harassment – domestic violence following a trial that concluded on May 20.

Prosecutors say the victim and her son were outside their residence on the evening of March 20 when Nance approached from down the street while yelling. As he got closer, he reportedly made multiple threats to kill the victim.

Authorities say Nance had previously assaulted the victim, causing her to fear he would carry out the threats.

According to prosecutors, Nance had also been arrested twice earlier in 2025.