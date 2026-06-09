Kessler Blvd. Closure for Tree Removal—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Tomorrow and Thursday, a portion of Kessler Boulevard in Longview will be closed while the City of Longview Parks and Urban Forestry Department removes a tree.

The closure will affect approximately 250 feet of roadway near the 15th Avenue intersection by PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, specifically the section where Kessler Boulevard splits from Douglas Street.

Work is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Motorists should plan for delays and use alternate routes if possible.