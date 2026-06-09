2 Weeks Since Nippon Dynawave Disaster—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It has now been two weeks since the Nippon Dynawave disaster that killed 11 paper mill workers in Longview and injured many more.

The incident occurred when a massive chemical tank holding the highly corrosive substance known as “white liquor” failed, causing extensive damage throughout the surrounding area.

After a new set of photos from the scene was released over the weekend, the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers issued a response. The union said the materials were released to provide general context about what occurred at the site and the ongoing cleanup efforts.

AWPPW spokesperson Josh Estes said, “The public understandably has questions and wants information about what occurred and the conditions onsite following this tragedy. At the same time, we continue to ask that these materials be viewed with sensitivity and respect for the workers, families, coworkers, first responders, and the broader community that continue to carry the weight of this incident every day. Our priority remains supporting those affected while ensuring the ongoing investigative and response processes are allowed to move forward appropriately.”

Estes added that the photographs should not be interpreted as a conclusion about what happened or how the incident occurred, saying those determinations will be made by investigators.

Meanwhile, it was announced that the Kiwanis Club of Kelso-Longview has donated $5,000 to the Longshoremen’s Federal Credit Union account, established to benefit the families affected by the disaster. That comes on top of another $1,000 donated to the Cowlitz Chaplaincy.

Coming up Friday, June 19th, the Lower Columbia Coalition of Churches, a group of 24 churches in the greater Longview area, will host a Night of Hope and Healing at 6:30 p.m. at Martin’s Dock. There will be a community choir, prayer, and uplifting messages. This is a free event.