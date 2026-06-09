Cowltiz Way Bridge Multi-Vehicle Collision—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There were multiple vehicles involved in a collision on the Cowlitz Way Bridge late yesterday afternoon, resulting in at least one injury.

The crash was first reported at around 4:45 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found five vehicles involved, all of which had been traveling eastbound.

The collision appeared to be a chain-reaction rear-end crash, although officials have not officially released the cause.

It is not known whether the injured person was transported to the hospital. The roadway was partially blocked for some time while crews worked to clear the damaged vehicles from the scene.