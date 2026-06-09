Karen Cloninger Placed on Unpaid Administrative Leave—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The public comment outcry continued at last night’s Longview School Board meeting following last month’s arrest of Superintendent Karen Cloninger in connection with the criminal investigation involving two Mark Morris basketball players facing charges that include rape.

There was one major change during the meeting. After previously being placed on paid administrative leave following her May 21 arrest, the School Board voted last night to place Cloninger on unpaid administrative leave as the investigations continue.

The board said the decision was due to Cloninger being legally unable to perform her duties as superintendent at this time. Following her arrest, Cloninger’s conditions of release prohibit her from having contact with district students and multiple staff members. The board also clarified that the action was not intended to be disciplinary.

Cloninger’s charges include felony witness tampering, along with misdemeanor obstruction and failure-to-report allegations. She, along with other district officials, are accused of failing to properly notify law enforcement about reported assaults in the Mark Morris Varsity Basketball locker room.

Cloninger’s next court appearance is scheduled for tomorrow.