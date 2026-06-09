Update on Body Found in Lake Sacajawea—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The body recovered in late May from Lake Sacajawea has been identified as an elderly man who was reported missing from Longview about a week earlier.

The Longview Police Department says 75-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez was reported missing on May 20 from the 2100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, not far from the lake. His body was recovered May 26 from the lake near Nichols Boulevard and Louisiana Street.

The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office says the death appears to be the result of a medical event. Detectives with the Longview Police Criminal Investigations Unit will, however, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 360-442-5800 and reference case number L26-15005.