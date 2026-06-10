Vehicular Homicide Arrest Made in the Crash that Killed Mark Morris Sr.—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

An arrest has been made following the April rollover crash that killed a senior student at Mark Morris High School.

Cowlitz County Undersheriff Troy Brightbill says deputies responded on April 18th to a rollover crash in the 200 block of Maranatha Road near Kelso and the Coweeman River. Investigators learned that a 1994 Toyota 4Runner driven by 19-year-old Jacob Manecke Jr. had reportedly been traveling at a high rate of speed while being followed by someone on a side-by-side ATV.

The 4Runner crashed, and 18-year-old Elden Kenneth Ragsdale of Longview was partially ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle when it rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstruction conducted during the investigation found that the 4Runner left the gravel roadway while going around a corner, causing it to roll. Passengers in the vehicle also told investigators that Manecke had been driving at a high rate of speed. One passenger reportedly said they asked Manecke to slow down.

Deputies say the ATV operator told investigators the 4Runner had passed his house at a high rate of speed. He attempted to obtain the vehicle’s license plate number but lost sight of it and was unaware it had been involved in a crash.

Investigators say they spoke with Manecke and noticed the odor of intoxicants. Manecke admitted to consuming alcohol, and a preliminary breath test confirmed the presence of alcohol. Deputies later obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, and the results confirmed Manecke had both ethanol and THC in his system.

Manecke was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail yesterday on a charge of vehicular homicide.