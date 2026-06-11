Porky’s Raises $26,400 for Nippon Victims Fund—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It’s no surprise that Monday’s fundraiser for the Longview Nippon Victims Fund at Porky’s Public House and Kitchen was extremely successful, given how many workers from Industrial Way stop by there after work.

Yesterday, Porky’s announced that a total of $26,400 was raised, with the help of Jammie’s Environmental matching every dollar donated. They described it as a night of music, community, and healing.

Porky’s stated, “We know no amount of money can erase the loss our community has endured, but we hope this support helps ease some of the burden for the victims’ families and reminds them that their community stands beside them during this incredibly difficult time.”