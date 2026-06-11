Longview City Council Preview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Tonight’s Longview City Council meeting will include discussion of a potential property tax levy for a third Longview fire station and a report on the future of Hope Village.

The property tax levy proposal comes after an open house was held last evening by the Longview Fire Department. The ballot proposition would ask voters to authorize a levy of $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed property value beginning in 2027. The city has identified the need for an additional fire station to improve coverage and meet future demand.

The Hope Village discussion comes after the transitional housing facility on Alabama Street closed on October 1, 2025. City staff have provided the council with four summary reports intended to help inform future policy discussions should the council choose to provide direction moving forward.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Longview City Council Chambers.