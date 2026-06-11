Westrock Contractor Injured After Fall—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A contractor for WestRock in Longview was injured yesterday after reportedly falling into a deep pit.

At around 1:40 p.m., Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a report that someone had fallen into a hydropulper pit at the WestRock Longview paper mill. The initial call described the person as possibly being submerged in material produced by the machine.

Crews were able to conduct a reconnaissance operation and determine that the contractor had fallen from an elevated position into a pit approximately 15 to 20 feet deep. It was discovered that the pit contained minimal material and was not in normal use.

Rescuers were able to access the patient by ladder. The contractor was found to have moderate injuries and needed to be secured in a rescue basket to be safely removed from the pit.

The patient was transported by ambulance to St. John Medical Center.