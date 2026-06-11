Castle Rock Van Explosion—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

One person was injured after a van reportedly exploded last evening in Castle Rock.

At around 9:15 p.m., a 911 call came in about the incident in the area of Shintaffer Street and Leaming Avenue, behind the Select Grocery Store. Cowlitz County Fire District 6 responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, no flames were visible from the vehicle, but there was clear damage from the explosion. One person was reportedly pulled from the van by bystanders and suffered burn and blast injuries.

Investigators say it appears propane cooking devices were being used inside the van prior to the explosion. The injured person was transported by ambulance to St. John Medical Center for treatment.